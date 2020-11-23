PM Narendra Modi hits out at Congress, says decades-old problems don't end by avoiding them, but by finding solutions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 23, 2020) hit out at Congress and said that the decades-old problems don't end by avoiding them, but by finding the solutions.

PM Modi while inaugurating multi-storeyed flats for the Members of Parliament via video conference said, "Accommodation for the Members of Parliament has been a long-standing problem but it is now solved. Decades-old problems don't end by avoiding them, but by finding solutions."

The flats are located at the Dr B D Marg in New Delhi and eight old bungalows, which were reportedly more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats.

"Concepts of the green building like a solar plant, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment etc were used while constructing the multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament," informed PM Modi.

He also listed several projects in the national capital that were incomplete for many years and were taken up by his government and finished before the scheduled time.

PM Modi stated, "During the time of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the discussion of Ambedkar National Memorial started, it was built by this government after a long wait of 23 years. The new building of the Central Information Commission, the War Memorial near India Gate and the National Police Memorial were built by this government which were pending for a long time."

He hoped that the new flats will keep all the residents and the MPs safe and sound and said, "All the MPs have taken care of both the products and the process in the productivity of Parliament and have attained a new height in this direction."

He praised the Lok Sabha Speaker for his stewardship of the house in a productive and procedurally sound way and expressed happiness that Parliament proceedings continued even during the pandemic, with new regulations and several precautionary measures.

He added that both houses worked even on weekends for ensuring smooth proceedings in the Monsoon Session.

He said as the age of 16-18 years is very important for the youth and that they have completed the term of the 16th Lok Sabha with the 2019 election and this period has been historically significant for the progress and development of the country. He added that the term of the 17th Lok Sabha has started in 2019 and during this period, the Lok Sabha has already undertaken some historic decisions. He expressed confidence that the next (18th) Lok Sabha will also play a very important role in taking the country forward into the new decade.

