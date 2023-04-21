PM Holds Meet On Indians In Sudan, Directs Officials To Make Evacuation Plans

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assessed the situation in Sudan on Friday, with a particular focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens who are currently scattered throughout the conflict-torn country. According to an official statement, Modi instructed relevant officials at a high-level meeting to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments in Sudan, and assess the safety of Indian nationals there. The prime minister directed the development of contingency evacuation plans, taking into account the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options. "During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week," it said. It said Modi also instructed officials to continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals and extend them all possible assistance.

"The Prime Minister further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options," the statement by the PMO said.

"The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan," it said.

Jaishankar Met UN Chief Antonio Guterres

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had on April 20 met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and discussed the developments in Sudan.

"We had a very good meeting. Most of our meeting was on the Sudan situation. We also discussed the G20, and Ukraine conflict, but essentially it was about Sudan," Jaishankar told ANI. Jaishankar said that the Indian government is in continuous touch with its citizens stuck in Sudan.

"Our team in Delhi is in continuous touch with the Indians in Sudan, advising them, saying we know it`s very difficult for everybody but keep calm and don`t take unnecessary risk. I hope that the efforts will yield something very soon," the EAM said.

How Sudan Fighting Unfolded?

Thousands of civilians have fled Sudan`s capital Khartoum after fighting escalated in the region. According to reports, over 350 people, including an Indian have been killed in the fighting so far.

Fighting has been raging between forces loyal to Sudan`s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict began since a coup in 2021 between Sudan`s military leader and his deputy on the ruling council erupted derailing a plan for a transition to a civilian democracy after the fall of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Elections were supposed to be held by the end of 2023.