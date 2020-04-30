PM Narendra Modi holds meeting to discuss strategies on boosting investment in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 30) held a comprehensive meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a Prime Minister's Office statement.

The Prime Minister is understood to have discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support.

During the meeting, PM Modi directed that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems, and help them in getting all the necessary Central and state clearances in a time-bound manner.



"Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed," it said, adding that detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies and be more proactive in attracting investments.



The meeting, which was attended by the Finance Minister, the Home Minister, the Minister for Commerce & Industries, MoS (Finance) along with senior officials, also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various Ministries should continue unabated and the action should be taken in a time-bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede the promotion of investment and industrial growth.