PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others at his residence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda and several Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence here, sources said.

Earlier this month, he held about five meetings with union ministers in groups, apparently to take stock of the work done by them so far.

Both cabinet- and minister of state-rank ministers were present in these meetings, sources said. All the meetings lasted for nearly five hours and BJP president J P Nadda was present in most of them.

Besides Shah and Singh, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar were among those who attended Sunday's meeting, the sources said.

Other than BJP chief Nadda, the party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also present at the meet, they said, adding this meeting was in line with the earlier meetings between Union ministers and the prime minister.

Political observers feel this could be an exercise before an expected cabinet expansion and reshuffle. Several ministers in the Modi government have been holding charge of multiple ministries.

The BJP is carrying out similar review exercise in various states and has been holding meetings with the chief ministers and leaders of states ruled by it.