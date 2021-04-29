PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Chief General M M Naravane to discuss Army initiatives against COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Army Chief General M M Naravane told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 29)that the Army is making its medical staff available to state governments and is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting where Modi reviewed the Army's preparedness and initiatives for COVID management, Naravane also said that the Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible and that citizens can approach their nearest Army hospitals, a statement said.

"General MM Naravane informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them," it added.

PM Modi has been holding daily meetings with various organisations and officials as the government marshals its resources to fight the pandemic raging in various parts of the country.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.83 crore (1,83,76,524), of which, 30.84 lakh (30,84,814 ) are active cases. India has also witnessed 2.04 lakh (2,04,832) coronavirus-related deaths.

India has been recording over three lakh cases every day for over a week now.

On the other hand, nearly 1.3 crore Indians registered themselves online on the government’s dedicated portal CoWin on Wednesday for the mass vaccination drive that is set to begin on May 1.

