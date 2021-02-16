PM Narendra Modi honours Maharaja Suheldev, says all freedom fighters deserve to be celebrated

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that his government was trying to rectify the mistakes of the previous governments which did not honour deserving warriors and leaders as he laid the foundation stone for a statue of warrior Maharaja Suheldev of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

He also unveiled, through video conferencing, programmes for the beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich.

Speaking on the occasion, he accused previous governments of not honouring deserving leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar. "It is unfortunate that deserving leaders were not given the place of pride they deserved," Modi said, adding his government was trying to rectify the mistakes of the past governments.

The projects, which include the construction of a 4.20-metre high equestrian statue of the warrior king Suheldev, will also focus on the development of various tourist amenities including a cafeteria, guest house and a children's park.

Besides the projects, Modi inaugurated a medical college in Bahraich named after Suheldev. He also lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and leading the state on the path of development.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event.

King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora lake in Bahraich in 1033.