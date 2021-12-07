PM Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS, fertiliser plant in UP's Gorakhpur, says 'double engine govt works with double speed'

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh were like "double engines, working with double speed" for development and prosperity.

While inaugurating the fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur, the PM said, "The beginning of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS here is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine government, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles.''

In his speech, PM Modi stressed that when there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. "The program in Gorakhpur today is proof of the fact the nothing is impossible for new India when it becomes determined," PM Modi said.

Besides the fertiliser plant and AIIMS, the PM also inaugurated a Regional Medical Research Centre of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The three big-ticket projects are worth over Rs 9,600 crore.

"I had come here 5 years ago to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS and a fertilizer factory. You have given me the privilege of launching these two together today. The Regional Medical Research Center of ICMR has also got its new building today. I congratulate the people of Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi said.

The newly built fertiliser plant will be operated by the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL).

The Gorakhpur AIIMS, built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, will benefit not only the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge population of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal with its world-class health facilities, officials said.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre set up at a cost of Rs 36 crore will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases, they added.

The high-tech lab will decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases. The inauguration of the three big projects comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Earlier today, PM Modi watched an exhibition of the development projects in Gorakhpur. State's Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present during the event.

