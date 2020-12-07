PM Narendra Modi inaugurates construction work of Rs 8000 cr Agra Metro Rail project

AGRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 7) inaugurated the construction work of Agra Rail Metro Project via video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who joined the programme.

The event was held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

Speaking at the inauguration, PM Modi said, "This metro project, worth over Rs 8000 crores, will strengthen the mission related to the establishment of smart facilities in Agra. The faith of sisters, daughters, farmers, labourers and traders of India was seen in results of every election in recent past. In Hyderabad elections, the poor and the middle class blessed the efforts of the government. Your support is my inspiration."

Speaking at the programme to begin construction of Agra Metro Rail Project. https://t.co/xDQLUUfrrZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2020

"Reforms used to happen in piecemeal earlier. Our government is carrying out holistic reforms. Our government is carrying out all-round development of urban infrastructure," PM Modi said at the inauguration.

"Just days ago the people of Hyderabad gave a big endorsement to the government's efforts; this encourages us to work harder; it increases our resolve for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM said.

bout the Agra Rail Metro project:

The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit Agra's population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year. It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, the statement said.

The estimated cost of the construction of the project is Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years, it said.

