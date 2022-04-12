PM Narendra Modi inaugurates hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 12) inaugurated the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj, Gujarat via video conferencing. The development of Gujarat is necessary for the development of India, says PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj, Gujarat via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/BUpJsvoMno — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022 Addressing the virtual function, the prime minister said, "The development of Gujarat is necessary for the development of India." PM Modi said, "Today the world is facing an uncertain situation as nobody is getting what they want. Petrol, oil and fertilizers are hard to procure as all the doors are getting closed. Everybody wants to secure their stocks after this (Russia-Ukraine) war began." "The world is facing a new problem now; the food stock of the world is getting empty, I was talking to the US President, and he also raised this issue. I suggested that if WTO gives permission, India is ready to supply food stock to the world from tomorrow," Modi said. He further added, "We already have enough food for our people but our farmers seem to have made arrangements to feed the world. However, we have to work according to the laws of the world, so I don't know when WTO will give permission and we can supply food to the world." (With PTI Inputs)