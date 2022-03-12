हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Modi Gujarat visit

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Khel Mahakumbh, holds road show in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 11th Gujarat Khel Mahakumbh in state's Ahemdabad. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow from Raj Bhavan to Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad. People thronged the route of the roadshow to greet the Prime Minister. They welcomed him with flower petals. PM Modi was also seen waving at people during his roadshow which attracted a huge crowd.

PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing a rally in Gujarat.

The event, held at Gujarat's Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel stadium, saw mega crowds. "The crowd is telling us that you all are ready to touch the sky. Due to COVID-19, we were not able to organize Khel Mahakumbh. Started in 2010 with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants, Khel Mahakumbh increased to 36 general sports & 26 para sports in 2019," Prime Minister Modi said at the event.

This is PM Modi`s second roadshow in Gujarat in a span of two days. On Friday, he had held a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Kamalam, the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. PM Modi`s two-day visit to his home state kicked off on Friday with a mega roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister in his convocation address to Rashtriya Raksha University underlined the importance of technology for security measures and policing. He called for harnessing technology to nab the tech-savvy criminals.

