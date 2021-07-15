PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Rudraksh' convention centre in UP's Varanasi, shares aerial shot of building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 15) inaugurated a state-of-the-art convention centre at his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, saying it will become an attractive destination for conferences and pull in tourists and businesspersons to the city.

The Prime Minister shared aerial shots of the building on his social media. The international cooperation and convention centre has been named "Rudraksh" and has as many as 108 Rudraksha at the centre. Its roof is shaped like a 'Shiva Linga'.

I am delighted to be inaugurating a convention centre Rudraksh in Varanasi. Constructed with Japanese assistance, this state-of-the-art centre will make Varanasi an attractive destination for conferences thus drawing more tourists and businesspersons to the city. pic.twitter.com/ExoBLO6sp3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2021

Built on 2.87 hectares of land at Sigra area, the two-storey structure has a seating capacity of 1,200 people.

The objective is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people at the international convention centre. They say it will strengthen the city's competitiveness by developing its tourism sector, officals told PTI.

The convention centre has been built with the assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency. An environment-friendly building, the centre is equipped with adequate security and safety systems. It features a regular entrance, a service entrance and a separate VIP entrance, making it an ideal destination for holding all types of international events.

Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at Varanasi today. The key projects include multi-level parking at Godaulia, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development and a three-lane flyover bridge on thpibe Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 744 crore and laid foundation stones of several projects and public works worth about Rs 839 crore.

