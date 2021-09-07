PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 'Shikshak Parv' conclave, says education should be 'inclusive and equitable'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 7) inaugurated the "Shikshak Parv" conclave through video conferencing, and launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector. The theme of `Shikshak Parv-2021` is "Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India".

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that the initiatives launched today will shape the future of the sector, and added that "One of the initiatives, School Quality Assessment and Assurance will not only make education competitive but will also make students future-ready."

The Prime Minister said, "I want to congratulate the teachers who received National Awards. You have worked under difficult circumstances. Your efforts are commendable."

He said, "Education should not only be inclusive but also be equitable. Talking books and audiobooks are part of the education system now. A dictionary for Indian Sign language has been formed. For 1st time in the country, Indian Sign language is being included as a subject in the curriculum."

He further said, "Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in the schools across the country as well."

The Prime Minister also launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers` training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Ministers of State for Education Jitin Prasada were also present at the event.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV