PM Narendra Modi inaugurates submarine optical fibre cable connecting Port Blair and Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 10) inaugurated the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, via video conferencing.

PM Modi said that submarine OFC will connect Andaman and Nicobar to the rest of the country and it shows the Centre's commitment to improve the standard of living of the people of the island.

"This optical fibre cable project, connecting Andaman and Nicobar with rest of the country is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living. Be it online classes, tourism, banking, shopping or telemedicine, thousands of families in Andaman-Nicobar will now get its access," PM Modi said.

“Today is not only important for millions of friends living in dozens of islands of Andaman and Nicobar, it is also important for the whole country. The bigger the project was, the greater the challenges were. This was also a reason that despite the need of this facility for years, it could not be work upon. But I am happy that this work was completed, bypassing all the obstacles,” he added.

The prime minister expressed confidence that tourists going to Andaman will be biggest beneficiary of this facility because better internet connectivity has now become the top priority of any tourist destination.

"High Impact Projects are being expanded in 12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar. The major problem of mobile & internet connectivity has been resolved today. Apart from this, physical connectivity through road, air and water is also being strengthened," said PM Modi.

It is to be noted that the submarine cable will connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island and Rangat.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi on December 30, 2018, at Port Blair.