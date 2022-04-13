PM Narendra Modi today interacted with the security personnel who carried out a tough rescue operation in Jharkhand's Deoghar. "Nation is proud that it has capable forces in the form of Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP and Police that has the strength to bring out the people from every crisis," PM Modi said. "We too learnt lessons from the accident (Trikut ropeway) and rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for future," PM Modi added.

Around 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for more than 46 hours at Trikut Hills, close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction led to trolleys colliding. While three people died in the Deoghar cable car accident.

The tourists were evacuated by joint teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration, PTI reported.

"Over the course of 3 days, you worked round the clock, completed a difficult operation and saved lives of several citizens. Entire country has appreciated your efforts. Though we're sad that the lives of some people couldn't be saved," the Prime Minister said further.