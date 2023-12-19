trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700880
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi, Israeli Counterpart Netanyahu Discuss Humanitarian Aid, Maritime Traffic Safety

While the Hamas and Israel war are yet to end despite entering the third month, countries across the globe are also concerned with Yemen's Houthi rebels who have been attacking/hijacking cargo vessels in the Red Sea.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 09:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi, Israeli Counterpart Netanyahu Discuss Humanitarian Aid, Maritime Traffic Safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu today had a telephone interaction where the two leaders discussed key issues including the Hamas-Israel war and the safety of maritime traffic. The Prime Minister's office said in a statement that Netanyahu called PM Modi today.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared his conversation with Netanyahu saying, "Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Netanyahu briefed the Prime Minister on the recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of maritime traffic," said the PMO.

It also said, "Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and emphasized an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch."

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office also issued a statement. "The two leaders spoke about the importance of safeguarding the free shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that is threatened by the Houthis at the behest of Iran, and the global interest in preventing harm to international trade, including the economies of Israel and India," it said.

While the Hamas and Israel war are yet to end despite entering the third month, countries across the globe are also concerned with Yemen's Houthi rebels who have been attacking/hijacking cargo vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting maritime trade and causing freight companies to avoid the area.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach