PM Narendra Modi, Israeli Counterpart Netanyahu Discuss Humanitarian Aid, Maritime Traffic Safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu today had a telephone interaction where the two leaders discussed key issues including the Hamas-Israel war and the safety of maritime traffic. The Prime Minister's office said in a statement that Netanyahu called PM Modi today.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared his conversation with Netanyahu saying, "Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India's consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from the Prime Minister of Israel, H.E. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Netanyahu briefed the Prime Minister on the recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The two leaders shared concerns regarding the safety of maritime traffic," said the PMO.

It also said, "Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and emphasized an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict, including the release of all hostages, through dialogue and diplomacy. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch."

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office also issued a statement. "The two leaders spoke about the importance of safeguarding the free shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that is threatened by the Houthis at the behest of Iran, and the global interest in preventing harm to international trade, including the economies of Israel and India," it said.

While the Hamas and Israel war are yet to end despite entering the third month, countries across the globe are also concerned with Yemen's Houthi rebels who have been attacking/hijacking cargo vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting maritime trade and causing freight companies to avoid the area.