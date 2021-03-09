PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Suga Yoshide vow to strengthen cooperation in Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Japan SUGA Yoshihide in a move that could add positive momentum to the ties between the two nations.

PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Suga to visit India at the earliest for the annual bilateral summit.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Had a fruitful conversation with PM Suga Yoshihide on the progress of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. We exchanged views on contemporary global challenges and agreed to further enhance our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in the last few years, guided by mutual trust and shared values, a press release read.

They appreciated that bilateral exchanges were maintained over the last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They also welcomed the recent signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation on Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) and looked forward to its early implementation.

The release stated that PM Modi termed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project as a shining example of India-Japan bilateral strategic partnership and expressed his commitment to its successful implementation.

Further, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and concurred that the partnership between the two countries could play a pivotal role in addressing common challenges.

The press statement claimed that the two leaders emphasized that their engagement with like-minded countries such as Australia and the US in the form of Quad consultations holds value and agreed that these useful discussions must continue.

The two leaders noted that the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries would fall in 2022 and agreed that this event be celebrated in a befitting manner.