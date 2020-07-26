PM Narendra Modi lauds courage of Indian soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas, slams Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday (July 26) and paid tributes to Indian armed forces on the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. PM Modi started his address by paying tribute to the Kargil heroes and said that the world witnessed the valour and courage of Indian soldiers in 1999.

The prime minister noted that Kargil Vijay Diwas is very special for India as the war happened at a time and in a situation that nobody can forget. He also slammed Pakistan for failing to respect India's borders and said that India wanted good relations with Pakistan, but that did not happen.

"21 yrs ago on this day, our Army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason," said PM Modi.

"Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts," he added.

PM Modi remembered that he was blessed with the opportunity to go to Kargil and witness the gallantry of Indian soldiers. The prime minister calls that day as one of the most precious moments of his life.

PM Modi also urged the people of the country to remember sacrifices of our soldiers and said, "I urge you all to visit www.gallantryaward.gov.in and read about our brave soliders." He also played former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's message from Red Fort on Kargil which "resonates even today." "Before taking any action, let us ask ourselves whether its worth the sacrifice that the soldiers made in Kargil," said the prime minister.