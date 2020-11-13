PM Narendra Modi likely to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in border areas

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate the festival of Diwali with army jawans posted in the border areas. Since the time he took over as the Prime Minister of the country, he has been celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers at the border.

As per reports, CDS General Bipin Rawat can also join PM Modi in the Diwali celebration along with jawans.

Earlier, PM Modi has visited different locations along the border with Pakistan and China on the occasion of Diwali during which he interacts with the soldiers and share sweets.

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

In 2018, he was at the border positions of Uttarakhand. He visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there.

In 2015, PM Modi visited the Punjab border on Diwali.

PM Modi had visited the Siachen glacier base camp to meet the soldiers in 2014 to celebrate his first Diwali as the Prime Minister of India.

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14.