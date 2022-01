PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth to virtually inaugurate India-assisted infrastructure projects today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on Thursday (January 20, 2022).

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius.

"The two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India`s development support," the MEA statement read.

The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on January 20, 2022, the MEA said in a statement.

Additionally, an agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects and MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects will also be exchanged, the statement added.

