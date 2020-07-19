PM Narendra Modi may attend 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Sources told Zee Media that PM Modi will remain in Ayodhya from 11 Am till 1:10 PM on August 5. Sources added that the prayers and other rituals related to 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 AM on August 5.

The 'bhoomi poojan' will be done by priests from Kashi and some priests from Varanasi, which is also the parliamentary constituency of PM Modi, will also participate in 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony.

It is to be noted that members of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mandated by the Supreme Court, met in Ayodhya on Saturday (July 18) and agreed on two dates -August 3 and August 5- for 'bhoomi poojan' of the temple.

The meeting was attended by all prominent members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, including Champat Rai, Trust General Secretary, Nritya Gopal Das, Trust President, Govind Dev Giri, Swami Permaanand, Kameshwar Chaupal, Dr. Anil Mishra, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Nirmohi Arena, Avneesh Awasthi, Principal Secretary Home, Anuj Jha, ex-officio Trustee and DM Ayodhya, Krishna Gopal Sangh Sir Karyavah, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Samiti, KK Sharma, Security Advisor Ram Janmabhoomi Complex and retired DG BSF, Kamal Nayan Das, the successor to Nritya Gopal Das.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the spokesperson of Trust's president Nritya Gopal Das, told after the meeting, "We have suggested two auspicious dates - August 3 and 5 - for the Prime Minister's visit based on calculations of movements of stars and planets."

General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai said soon after the Monsoon season, the Ram temple trust will contact 10 crore families across the country for financial help and it will take three to three-and-half years after the finalisation of the temple's design to complete its construction.

At the meeting, the Trust members also held discussions over the height of the Ram temple. The temple's height would be 161 feet and have five domes, said Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.