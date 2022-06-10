हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi meets his former school teacher in Gujarat, pic goes viral

The picture of PM Modi’s emotional reunion with his former school teacher soon went viral on social media. In the picture, the Prime Minister can be seen welcoming his former teacher with folded hands and the latter attempting to hug him.

PM Narendra Modi meets his former school teacher in Gujarat, pic goes viral

NAVSARI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his former school teacher from Vadodara in the Navsari district of Gujarat where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores.

The picture of PM Modi’s emotional reunion with his former school teacher soon went viral on social media. In the picture, the Prime Minister can be seen welcoming his former teacher with folded hands and the latter attempting to hug him.

Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 3,050 crores in Gujarat.

PM Modi participated in the `Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan` in Navsari. According to the Prime Minister`s Office, these projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Later in the day, he also inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari.

 

