PM Modi In US

Kamala Harris and PM Narendra Modi discuss Pakistan's role in terrorism

Pic courtesy: Reuters

Washington D.C (US): A wide range of topics - COVID-19, global developments like terrorism - were discussed when PM Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris met for the first time, physically, in Washington. The role of Pakistan was also discussed in the context of terrorism and its impact on India, US and the world.

Harris, during her meeting with Modi, has "suo moto" referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism, saying that there were terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India's security.

Prime Minister Modi held the meeting with Vice President Harris at the White House on Thursday (September 23) during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

"When the issue of terrorism came up, the Vice President suo moto referred Pakistan's role in that regard (of terrorism)," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters when asked if the issue of Pakistan's role in terrorism came up during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

According to Shringla, Harris said that there were terror groups that were working in Pakistan. "She asked Pakistan to take action so that this will not impact on US security and that of India. She agreed with the Prime Minister's briefing on the fact of cross border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terrorist groups," Shringla said.

Harris said that it is incumbent on the two nations to protect democracies in the best interests of people of the two countries. "As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of people of our countries," she said.

Their meeting comes a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meeting between Modi and President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House on Friday (September 24). 

(With PTI inputs)

