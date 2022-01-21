हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi named most popular world leader with 71% approval rating; leaves behind Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau

PM Modi left behind prominent global leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron German chancellor Olaf Scholz and others, revealed a survey.

PM Narendra Modi named most popular world leader with 71% approval rating; leaves behind Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most popular leader in the world among adults with 71 per cent rating, leaving behind prominent global leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron German chancellor Olaf Scholz and others, revealed a survey.

In the survey conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, PM Modi secured 71 per cent approval rating, whereas Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came second with 66 per cent, followed by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 60 per cent approval.

With a 43 per cent approval rating, US President Joe Biden came sixth on the list of 13 world leaders. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is at the bottom with 26 per cent, the survey revealed.

Other leaders on the list are Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil President), Fumio Kishida (Japan Prime Minister), Emmanuel Macron (France President); Moon Jae-in (South Korean President), Scott Morrison(Australian Prime Minister); Pedro Sanchez (Spain PM); Olaf Scholz (German Chancellor) and Justin Trudeau (Canada PM).

The Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the UK and the US.

With the latest data for all 13 countries, offering real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe, the latest approval ratings are based on data collected from January 13-19, 2022.

Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country.

