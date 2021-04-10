PM Narendra Modi must control Amit Shah, he may incite violence in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Jamalpur: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (April 9) launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him of trying to incite violence in the state. The Trinamool Congress supremo stated that she will urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control Shah first and claimed that she would be killed for speaking these in public.

"I have not seen such a 'gunda' (gangster), 'dangabaaz' (rioteer) home minister in my entire life. Amit Shah is more dangerous than a tiger. People fear to talk to him. I will urge PM Narendra Modi to control Amit Shah first. He is inciting riots here," PTI quoted Mamata as saying while addressing a rally in Memari in Purba Bardhaman district.

Mamata had earlier accused the central police forces of working at the behest of Amit Shah following which the Election Commission of India (ECI) show-caused her. "This election is to stop people from turning Bengal into another Gujarat. This election is to protect the women, mothers and sisters of Bengal, to protect the youths of our land," she said.

She charged the Union Home Minister with planning the attack on Girindra Nath Barman, the TMC nominee for the Mathabhanga seat in North Bengal. "Amit Shah has planned this attack. He is trying to incite riot so that law and order here (Bengal) is compromised. They (BJP) are doing this because they are losing the elections. "I know that you will plan to kill me because I am speaking all these. You have injured my foot and you will plan to kill me. But I do not care. I will live life like a tigress till the last day of my life," she said.

Mamata suffered a foot injury after a fall while campaigning in her constituency Nandigram on March 10. Since then, she is seeking votes for her party sitting on a wheelchair. The TMC supremo has been alleging that her injury was the result of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. However, the Election Commission has concluded that it was an accident and not a planned attack.

(With PTI inputs)