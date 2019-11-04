PM Narendra Modi, Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi discuss operationalising Sittwe Port, border demarcation

Bangkok: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar`s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi discussed issues relating to the operationalising of the Sittwe port, being built by New Delhi, as well as a section of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and border demarcation.

During the talks on Sunday evening, the leaders cordially exchanged views on extending cooperation between the two countries, exchange of high-level visits, continued constructive assistance from India, and ASEAN-India cooperation, based on common interest.

They also discussed other issues including cementing bilateral relations, trade, transport, operation of the Sittwe Port, a sector of Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, demarcation of the remaining part of the common border between Myanmar and India, arriving at a cross-border traffic agreement, upgrading of a female police training school in Yamethin, capacity-building for public servants, and human resources development, said Mizzima, a Myanmar news outlet.

Suu Kyi reaffirmed the importance her Government attached to the partnership with India, and her appreciation of India`s consistent and sustained support for the widening of democracy and deepening of development in Myanmar.

The two leaders agreed that a stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of our partnership.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the value that India attaches to Myanmar`s cooperation in ensuring that insurgent groups do not find space to operate across the India-Myanmar border, said Mizzima.

Modi also emphasized the priority India attaches to Myanmar as a partner at the crossroads of India`s Look East Policy and the Neighbourhood First policies. He emphasized India`s continuing commitment to improve physical connectivity to and through Myanmar to Southeast Asia, including through building road, port and other infrastructure.

India would also continue to strongly support the expansion of capacity for Myanmar`s police, military and civil servants, as well as its students and citizens.

The leaders welcomed the expansion of air connectivity between the two countries, and the growing interest of India`s businesses in Myanmar, including the plans of the government of India to host a business event for the CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) in Yangon by the end of this month.

With regard to the situation in Rakhine, following the completion of the first Indian project to build 250 prefabricated houses which were handed over to the Myanmar government this July, Modi expressed India`s readiness to carry out more socio-economic projects in the state.

He emphasized that the speedy, safe and sustainable return from Bangladesh of displaced people to their homes in Rakhine was in the interests of the region, the displaced persons, and all three neighbouring States: India, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Sittwe Port in Myanmar, constructed with India`s assistance, is part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

Its objective is to create a multi-modal sea, river and road transport corridor for shipment of cargo from the eastern ports of India to Myanmar through the port as well as to the northeastern region of India via Myanmar.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between India and Myanmar on October 22, 2018, for the operationalization of the Port.