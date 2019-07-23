close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

India refutes US President Donald Trump, says never sought mediation on Kashmir

US President Trump, who met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday, had said that PM Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue.

India refutes US President Donald Trump, says never sought mediation on Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Monday rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought his mediation to resolve Kashmir issue. President Trump, who met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday, said, "If I can help, I would love to be a mediator".

"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject and he actually said 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator', I said 'Where', He said 'Kashmir'. Because this has been going on for many, many years... I think they would like to see it resolved and you (Imran Khan) would like to see it resolved. If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," President Trump said at the joint press briefing with the Pakistani prime minister.

Imran responded by saying that the prayers of over a billion people will be with the US president if he can mediate and resolve Kashmir issue. The Foreign Ministry, however, strongy denied the claim and asserted that "no such request has been made" by PM Modi.

Live TV

The Foreign Ministry said that India has repeatedly maintained that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only between the countries. He added that Pakistan must end cross border terrorism if it wants to engage in talks with India. "We have seen @POTUS's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a series of tweets.

US Congressman Brad Sherman reacted on Trump's claim and said that everyone who is aware of South Asia's foreign policy knows that India has always opposed the mediation by any third-party in Kashmir. "Everyone who knows anything about foreign policy in South Asia knows that India consistently opposes third-party mediation in Kashmir," Sherman tweeted.

Sherman remarked that everyone knows that Indian prime minister would sever seek anyone's mediation to resolve Kashmir issue. The US Congressman said that the statement made by Trump is amateurish, delusional and embarrassing.

It is to be noted that the press release issued by the White House shortly after Trump's meeting with Imran, the US president's remarks on Kashmir were not mentioned at all. Instead, it spoke of how the US is interested in a peaceful South Asia. "The United States is committed to creating the conditions necessary for a peaceful South Asia," read the statement.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiDonald TrumpUSKashmirIndiaImran Khan
Next
Story

Trust vote in Karnataka Assembly put off till Tuesday

Must Watch

PT6M28S

DNA Analysis of Indian National Flag