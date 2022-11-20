PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Somnath temple ahead of Gujarat assembly elections- WATCH
PM Modi today visited the famous lord Shiva temple- Somnath temple- and offered prayers ahead of his four rallies in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 20) visited the famous temple of lord Shiva, the Somnath temple in Gujarat's Saurashtra and offered prayers ahead of his rallies in the region. PM Modi reached the Somnath temple in the morning and performed 'Pooja' and did 'Abhishek' of lord Shiva ahead of Gujarat assembly elections.
PM Modi performs 'pooja' a Somnath temple
Prayed at the Somnath Temple this morning. Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/tNajagVQl8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने सोमनाथ मंदिर, गुजरात में पूजन किया। pic.twitter.com/U5hugO1od4 — BJP (@BJP4India) November 20, 2022
PM Modi reached Gujarat on Saturday (November 19) to adreess a public meeting in Valsad where he took a jibe at rival parties and asked the public to be aware of those trying to defame the state. "Beware of the people who want to defame Gujarat and are speaking against us. They are trying to defame Gujarat and Gujaratis. They are also trying to defame our state in foreign countries," said PM Modi
"Tell them to stop using such language. The people of Gujarat have never tried to hurt anybody. Wherever they went, they mingled with local people like sugar is dissolved in milk. If somebody comes from outside, they have embraced them," he added.
PM Modi is scheduled to hold rallies in Verval, Dhoraji, Amreli and Botad today. Ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls, PM is scheduled to hold eight rallies in the state for three consecutive days from November 20 to November 22.
