PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary

Tilak's most powerful slogan included 'Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it' which caught the imagination of the entire country and inspired them in the fight against the colonial rule.

(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: Today marks the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the most respected figures of India's freedom struggle. Tilak's most powerful slogan was 'Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it' which caught the imagination of the entire country and inspired them in the fight against the colonial rule.

A part of the Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal), Tilak was called 'father of the Indian unrest" by British colonial rulers. He was also conferred with the title of "Lokmanya", which means "accepted by the people (as their leader)" while Mahatma Gandhi called him "The Maker of Modern India"

On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary and said that his courage, intellect and idea of 'Swaraj' continued to inspire people. 

PM Modi shared a video alongwith his post on microblogging site Twitter, he wrote: "India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi. His intellect, courage, sense of justice and idea of Swaraj continue to inspire. Here are some facets of Lokmanya Tilak’s life.."

Born on July 23, 1856 in Chikhali village of Maharashtra he died on August 1, 1920 in Mumbai.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a scholar, a writer, mathematician and a philosopher, he received his education at the Deccan College in Pune and earned his Bachelor's degree in mathematics and Sanskrit in the year 1876. 

Bal Gangadhar Tilak 100th death anniversary
