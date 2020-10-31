हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on October 25.

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday (October 31).

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, "Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary.''

 

The prime minister had also paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. "On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her," he said. 

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiIndira GandhiIndira Gandhi death anniversary
Next
Story

Centre asks states to form panels for smooth rollout of COVID-19 vaccines
  • 81,37,119Confirmed
  • 1,21,641Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,44,00,318Confirmed
  • 11,73,270Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M30S

PM Modi will address the nation on Sardar Patel's 145th birth anniversary