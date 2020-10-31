PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 36th death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 36th death anniversary on Saturday (October 31).

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi said, "Tributes to our former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary.''

The prime minister had also paid tribute to Gandhi in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday as well. "On the 31st of October we lost former Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi. I most respectfully pay my tributes to her," he said.

The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.