PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 19, 2020) paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary".

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन। Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

Indira Gandhi, India`s first and only woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh`s Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj. She was the daughter of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India`s first Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to the former PM and her mother-in-law at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present alongside his mother to pay respect to his grandmother today.

In a tweet in hindi, Rahul Gandhi said: "A tribute to the birth anniversary of Smt Indira Gandhiji, an efficient Prime Minister and symbol of power. Her impressive leadership still inspires the entire nation, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly."

Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister of India from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination.

Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her official residence on October 31, 1984, months after she ordered the Operation Bluestar, in which the army entered the Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines, to remove separatists hiding inside.