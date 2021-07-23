PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 23, 2021) paid tributes to renowned freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. PM Modi also recalled the contributions of Tilak and Azad to the country’s freedom movement.

On the occasion, PM Modi tweeted that Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a firm believer in Indian values and ethos, adding that Tilak’s views on education and women empowerment continue to motivate several people to date.

PM Modi said, "I bow to the great Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. His thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive."

Lokmanya Tilak was a firm believer in Indian values and ethos. His views on subjects such as education and women empowerment continue to motivate several people. He was an institution builder, nurturing many top-quality institutions which have done pioneering work over the years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

The Prime Minister also stated that Bal Gangadhar Tilak is believed to be an institution builder, nurturing many top-quality institutions that have done pioneering work over the years.

Additionally, PM Modi called revolutionary freedom fighter Azad a valiant son of "Bharat Mata" and a remarkable man.

"During the prime of his youth he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India," PM Modi said.

Remembering the valiant son of Bharat Mata, the remarkable Chandra Shekhar Azad on his Jayanti. During the prime of his youth he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

