PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former president Dr Abdul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his heartful tributes to the ‘missile man of India’, former president APJ Abdul Kalam. "He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society," Modi tweeted along with a video tribute on Kalam's 91st birth anniversary.

Tributes to our former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society. pic.twitter.com/vPwICWxA3u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022

One of India's leading scientists, Kalam wrote some bestselling books and was widely popular, especially among the younger generation, for his efforts to mentor them and hold frequent interactions with them across the country.

He was India's president between 2002-07 and was considered a statesman. He was also called the "People's President" as the demands of the highest office did not dim his zeal to meet with people, especially, students, a habit he maintained after his tenure was over.

15 October marks the former Indian president Dr APJ Adbul Kalam's birth anniversary. The UN has not, however, formally declared October 15 as World Students' Day but the world has been celebrating this day since 2010. His love for science made him the 'Missile Man of India' and his kindness was admired by all and was also referred to as the 'People's President.

Today, on October 15th, India is celebrating Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary. He passed away in the year 2015 from a heart attack while giving a lecture at IIM Shillong- something he loved doing, teaching. Seven years after his passing, Kalam's contributions to the country's scientific growth are still recognised.

(With PTI inputs)