Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on eve of 125th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted, "Tomorrow, India will mark #ParakramDivas, the Jayanti of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Among the various programmes being organised across the nation, one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM." 

Image courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A day ahead of Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 22) paid rich tributes to Netaji, the preeminent freedom fighter. In a series of tweets, Modi recalled the association of Netaji, as he is fondly known, with Haripura in Gujarat and urged people to watch a special programme being held there on Saturday afternoon. 

The Prime Minister noted that it was at the historic Haripura session of 1938 that Bose was elected Congress president. He tweeted, "Tomorrow, India will mark #ParakramDivas, the Jayanti of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Among the various programmes being organised across the nation, one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM." 

In another tweet, the PM said, "Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party. Tomorrow’s programme at Haripura will be a tribute to Netaji Bose’s contribution to our nation."  

"On the eve of Netaji Bose's Jayanti, my mind goes back to 23rd January 2009- the day we launched e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura. This initiative revolutionised Gujarat's IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state," Modi said.

Remembering Netaji, he said, "I can never forget the affection of the people of Haripura, who took me through an elaborate procession on the same road as Netaji Bose was taken, in 1938. His procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks. I also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura."

"May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of?a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come," PM Modi added. 

The Prime Minister will visit West Bengal on Saturday to address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata to commemorate Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary.

Netaji conjures deep emotional connect in his home state where both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are pulling out all the stops to associate themselves with his legacy ahead of the assembly polls there. 

