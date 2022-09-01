Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Union Minister Piyush Goyal's house on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here he sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha and also performed aarti. During this, Prime Minister Modi was seen in orange colored kurta and white dhoti. He also had a bright orange colored 'Angavastram' on his shoulders. Before the aarti, he also greeted the people gathered at Piyush Goyal's house and extended his best wishes. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and businessman Sunil Bharti Mittal also attended the puja there.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, went to the programme at my colleague @PiyushGoyal Ji's residence.



May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us.

Sharing pictures of Ganesh Puja, PM Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, went to the programme at my colleague Piyush Goyal Ji’s residence. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us." Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevails. He shared a Sanskrit shloka and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh be with us always."

यतो बुद्धिरज्ञाननाशो मुमुक्षोः, यतः सम्पदो भक्तसन्तोषिकाः स्युः।



यतो विघ्ननाशो यतः कार्यसिद्धिः, सदा तं गणेशं नमामो भजामः।।



गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm in India especially in Maharashtra. Thousands of devotees throng the temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers. The ten-day festival begins on Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anant Chaturdashi. The year 2022 has brought back the traditional fervour of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival after the Covid-19 pandemic eased. Most of the restrictions imposed last year have been lifted.