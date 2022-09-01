NewsIndia
PM NARENDRA MODI

PM Narendra Modi performs 'AARTI' at Piyush Goyal's house on Ganesh Chaturthi - PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi: Before the aarti, PM Modi greeted the people gathered at Piyush Goyal's house and extended his best wishes. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and businessman Sunil Bharti Mittal also attended the puja there.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi reached Union Minister Piyush Goyal's house on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
  • Prime Minister Modi was seen in orange colored kurta and white dhoti.
  • He also had a bright orange colored 'Angavastram' on his shoulders.

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi performs 'AARTI' at Piyush Goyal's house on Ganesh Chaturthi - PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Union Minister Piyush Goyal's house on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here he sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha and also performed aarti. During this, Prime Minister Modi was seen in orange colored kurta and white dhoti. He also had a bright orange colored 'Angavastram' on his shoulders. Before the aarti, he also greeted the people gathered at Piyush Goyal's house and extended his best wishes. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and businessman Sunil Bharti Mittal also attended the puja there.

Sharing pictures of Ganesh Puja, PM Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, went to the programme at my colleague Piyush Goyal Ji’s residence. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always remain upon us." Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the spirit of kindness and brotherhood always prevails. He shared a Sanskrit shloka and wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh be with us always."

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm in India especially in Maharashtra. Thousands of devotees throng the temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer prayers. The ten-day festival begins on Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anant Chaturdashi. The year 2022 has brought back the traditional fervour of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival after the Covid-19 pandemic eased. Most of the restrictions imposed last year have been lifted.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?
DNA Video
DNA: India to commission first home-built carrier INS Vikrant
DNA Video
DNA: Who are these people crossing the limits of humanity?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a 'religious obstacle' in the worship of Ganpati?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why world remembers Princess Diana?
DNA Video
DNA: Junk food can reduce our lives
DNA Video
DNA: Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal government