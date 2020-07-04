PM Narendra Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja in Ladakh — Video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja on his arrival at Nimu the forward brigade place in Ladakh on Friday (July 3). Nimu is surrounded by the Zanskar range and is on the banks of river Indus.

PM Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, had on Friday visited Ladakh and interacted with personnel from the Army, Indian Air Force and the ITBP in Nimu. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja on his arrival at Nimu the forward brigade place in Ladakh, yesterday

In the afternoon, Modi visited a military hospital in Leh where he interacted with soldiers, who were injured in the Galwan Valley clashes and are undergoing treatment.

During his visit, the prime minister also said that in the last few years, several steps have been taken for the wellbeing of India's armed forces and to further strengthen India's security preparedness.

The PM said the world has taken note of India's strength due to the "exemplary bravery" of the armed forces in the recent weeks, adding history is proof that "expansionists" have either lost or perished.

In a clear message to China, PM Modi said the era of expansionism is over and that India's enemies have seen the "fire and fury" of its armed forces as he made an unannounced visit to Ladakh, signalling India's firmness in dealing with the border row with the neighbouring country.