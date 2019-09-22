close

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi picks up fallen flowers at Houston airport, wins a million hearts - WATCH

PM Narendra Modi picks up fallen flowers at Houston airport, wins a million hearts - WATCH

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Houston for the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event in which he will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans on Sunday evening.

He was welcomed at the Houston airport on his arrival on Saturday by Indian and American officials. As an American dignitary presented him with a bouquet, a flower fell from it, and PM Modi gracefully bent down to pick up the flower and handed it over to his security personnel.

The video of the incident went viral on social media where Twitter users heaped praises for the prime minister, hailing his silent gesture promoting the importance of cleanliness on a global platform.

Here is a look at some of the reactions of the users applauding the PM for his gesture.

PM Modi is on a seven-day visit to the US, his first since assuming office after winning Lok Sabha elections 2019. The much-anticipated 'Howdy Modi' event will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston. US President Donald Trump and other senior officials are also scheduled to attend the event.

Narendra ModiUnited StatesPM ModiHowdy Modi
Next
Story

India may buy 36 more Rafale fighter jets from France, deal likely to be signed in early 2020

