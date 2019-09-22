PM Narendra Modi picks up fallen flowers at Houston airport, wins a million hearts - WATCH

Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Houston for the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event in which he will address over 50,000 Indian-Americans on Sunday evening.

He was welcomed at the Houston airport on his arrival on Saturday by Indian and American officials. As an American dignitary presented him with a bouquet, a flower fell from it, and PM Modi gracefully bent down to pick up the flower and handed it over to his security personnel.

The video of the incident went viral on social media where Twitter users heaped praises for the prime minister, hailing his silent gesture promoting the importance of cleanliness on a global platform.

#WATCH United States: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Houston, Texas. He has been received by Director, Trade and International Affairs, Christopher Olson and other officials. US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla also present. pic.twitter.com/3CqvtHkXlk - ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2019

Here is a look at some of the reactions of the users applauding the PM for his gesture.

A part of that bouquet fallen on ground was picked up by NAMO Such is the down to earth nature of our PM that he doesn't even cares for any protocol. - Rishi Mishra (@RishiMishra_) September 21, 2019

Where PM Narendra Modi spontaneously picks up a flower or a stem, which had fallen on the ground from a bouquet presented to him, and hands it over to his security staff. Simplicity! #ModiInUSA #HowdyMody - Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) September 21, 2019

PM Modi is on a seven-day visit to the US, his first since assuming office after winning Lok Sabha elections 2019. The much-anticipated 'Howdy Modi' event will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston. US President Donald Trump and other senior officials are also scheduled to attend the event.