New Delhi: A clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up litter with bare hands on Sunday (June 19, 2022) inside the newly inaugurated ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit is going viral on social media. In the video, PM Modi, while displaying his commitment to `Swachh Bharat’, can be seen bending over and picking up wrappers and a plastic water bottle from the pavement inside the newly inaugurated tunnel. The video was posted online by news agency ANI and has already garnered thousands of views and comments.

While inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel, pm Modi picked up an empty plastic water bottle and a few other items that had been thrown away. He was seeing the paintings made of the inner wall of the tunnel.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi picks up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, in Delhi



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/mlbiTy0TsR — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Amit Malviya, the West Bengal BJP co-incharge also shared this video on the micro-blogging website and said, "Commitment to cleanliness is an article of faith for the Prime Minister. Even at the inauguration of the ITPO tunnel, he made it a point to pick up garbage and lead by example."

Notably, the project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore, entirely funded by the Central government. This long-awaited tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses -- four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

