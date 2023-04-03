topStoriesenglish2590856
NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

PM Modi Praises CBI At Its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, Calls It A 'Brand For Truth And Justice'

While addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI, PM Narendra Modi termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PM Modi Praises CBI At Its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, Calls It A 'Brand For Truth And Justice'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 3, 2023) inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and called the premier investigating agency the "brand for truth and justice". PM Modi said that the CBI, which was established in 1963, has imbibed a sense of deep faith among the people towards it through its functioning, efficiency and capabilities. Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI, therefore, has a huge responsibility, he said.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice.

CBI's key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption

The government, he said, had started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. "Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption," Modi said

Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?