PM Modi Praises CBI At Its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, Calls It A 'Brand For Truth And Justice'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 3, 2023) inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and called the premier investigating agency the "brand for truth and justice". PM Modi said that the CBI, which was established in 1963, has imbibed a sense of deep faith among the people towards it through its functioning, efficiency and capabilities. Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI, therefore, has a huge responsibility, he said.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice.

CBI's key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption

The government, he said, had started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. "Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption," Modi said

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of CBI. https://t.co/cFR0DOWi7c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2023

Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI, he said.

The CBI, the prime minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.