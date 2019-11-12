PM Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet nation on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

The nation on Tuesday is celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism. Devotees across the country thronged to Gurdwaras to pay their respects. For the Sikh community, the day holds greater significance and is revered as one of the most important festivals. On the occasion, political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to wish the people.

Greeting the people PM Modi said, "Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji`s dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society."

The Prime Minister also tweeted a video showcasing part of his speech from the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, on November 9, where he had called on countrymen to take inspirations from life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. "Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught us the importance of living with true values and also gave an economic system based on honesty and self-confidence," he outlined.

President Kovind tweeted, "On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspires us to build a society based on his teachings of equality, compassion and social amity."

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

Amit Shah tweeted, "On the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, best wishes to him and hearty greetings to the entire countrymen. Modi government is devoted to the thoughts and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, this is our prime motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The historic `Kartarpur Corridor` dedicated to the countrymen by Modi ji on the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a real tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greeting and wrote, "I bow to Shri Guru Nanakdev Ji on the auspicious occasion of his 550th jayanti."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted, "As we celebrate the #550thPrakashPurb of #GuruNanakDevJi, I take this opportunity to pay tribute to the great teacher who spread the message of humanity, peace, happiness & goodness through his life. I extend my best wishes to you & your family on this auspicious occasion."

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla tweeted, "On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, my greetings to everyone. May the teachings and blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide and enlighten our lives."

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor at Gurdaspur, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev. The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India`s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan`s Punjab province.

Gurudwaras have been decorated with lights on the occasion. The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. Hence, it is also known as Kartik Poornima. The occasion is known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Gurupurab, Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv (Utsav)—the special day is being celebrated this year on November 12.