Ram Navami 2022

PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extend greetings on Ram Navami

New Delhi: On the occasion of the Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 10, 2022) extended his greetings and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all. 

"Happy Ram Navami to the people of the country. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram!,” PM Modi said in a tweet. 

Ram Navami festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

PM Modi will also be addressing the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat at 1 pm via video conferencing today. He had inaugurated the temple in 2008, during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended greetings on the occasion and said, “Happy Ram Navami to all the countrymen. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s life, his conscientiousness and high ideals are the source of guidance and inspiration for the entire humanity. Let us all take a pledge to contribute to nation building by imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives.”

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari took it to Twitter to wish the people. He wrote, “Hearty greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram is a source of reverence and strength for all of us. Jai Shree Ram!”

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). 

(With agency inputs)

