PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi extend greetings on 'Guru Purnima'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on 'Guru Purnima' on Sunday (July 5) saying it is the day to honour the 'gurus' who make our lives meaningful.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on 'Guru Purnima' on Sunday (July 5) saying it is the day to honour the 'gurus' who make our lives meaningful.

"Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful," PM Modi said in a tweet. He paid his respect to all the gurus on the occasion. 

Congress leader and party president Rahul Gandhi too extended his wishes on the occasion of Guru Purnima. "Three things that cannot be hidden for long - Sun, Moon, and Truth - Gautam Buddha. Best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Guru Purnima," the Congress leader wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment.

