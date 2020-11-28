हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad to review COVID-19 vaccine development

PM Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat to review coronavirus vaccine development work.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad to review COVID-19 vaccine development
Play

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday (November 28, 2020) to review coronavirus vaccine development work.

It is a part of his three-city visit to personally review the COVID-19 vaccine facilities.

From the airport, PM Modi proceeded to pharma Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development.

The plant is located over 20 km from Ahmedabad in the Changodar industrial area. PM Modi will be at the plant for an hour, beginning 9.30 am, an official told PTI.

From Ahmedabad, Modi will fly to Hyderabad where he is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility.

And then the PM will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) had made the announcement about the PM's Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad visit.

"As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," the PMO tweeted.

Live TV

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct an aerial survey of Cyclone Nivar effected areas
  • 93,51,109Confirmed
  • 1,36,200Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,10,26,993Confirmed
  • 14,32,817Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M33S

PM Modi will review preparations for Corona vaccine today