PM Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad to review COVID-19 vaccine development

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Saturday (November 28, 2020) to review coronavirus vaccine development work.

It is a part of his three-city visit to personally review the COVID-19 vaccine facilities.

From the airport, PM Modi proceeded to pharma Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development.

The plant is located over 20 km from Ahmedabad in the Changodar industrial area. PM Modi will be at the plant for an hour, beginning 9.30 am, an official told PTI.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Zydus Biotech Park to review the development of #COVID19 vaccine candidate ZyCOV-D pic.twitter.com/8cBQNQVUrN — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

From Ahmedabad, Modi will fly to Hyderabad where he is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility.

And then the PM will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) had made the announcement about the PM's Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad visit.

"As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens," the PMO tweeted.

