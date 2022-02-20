PM Narendra Modi receives grand welcome in Unnao amid loud cheers; watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 20) arrived in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao to a grand welcome by the locals who thronged terraces, buildings and trees near his helipad to get a glimpse of the BJP leader.

A video released by news agency ANI shows, Modi, who received an enthusiastic welcome from the people of Unnao, waving and smiling at the crowd as it constantly cheers for their prime minister.

PM Modi, who is on a campaigning trail for the BJP, reached Unnao to address a rally in Uttar Pradesh, which is undergoing the third phase of voting on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed an election rally in Hardoi where he attacked his rival for promoting dynastic politics and dividing people on the basis of caste.

Targeting rival parties at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the Ahmedabad bomb blasts and said some parties are sympathetic to such terrorists and accused the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government of seeking withdrawal of cases against those involved in terror attacks in the state.

Addressing the BJP rally in Hardoi, PM Modi said the people here have seen how the Samajwadi Party when in government gave a free hand to those using 'Katta' (country-made pistols) and its cadres.

"People of Hardoi have seen those days when these people had given a free hand to those using 'Katta' and those in 'Satta' (power)," he said.

PM Modi recalled the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts which claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured and said some parties are sympathetic to such terrorists.

The erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh even sought to withdraw cases against several terrorists, he charged.

