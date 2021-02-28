PM Narendra Modi regrets not learning Tamil, calls it 'beautiful language' during 73rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing 'Mann Ki Baat', confessed that he missed out on the opportunity to learn the Tamil language. This response was to a question he was asked in the run up to Mann Ki Baat.

While addressing the radio programme, Prime Minister Modi said that he was recently asked if there was something he missed out on during these long years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He reponded to this saying that he could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil.

Talking about how a simple question can shake a person, he said, “Sometimes, a simple question shakes you. A few days ago someone asked me did I ever feel that I could not pursue something. I told myself that I could not give enough efforts to learn the world's most ancient language Tamil.”

Calling Tamil literature beautiful, he shared with his audience how he has not been able to pursue that interest.

Mann Ki Baat is PM Modi’s monthly radio programme through which he talks about current issues and also addresses a range of topics. This programme is released at the end of every month.

