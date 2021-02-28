हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi regrets not learning Tamil, calls it 'beautiful language' during 73rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

While addressing the radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was recently asked if there was something he missed out on during these long years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He reponded to this saying that he could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil.

PM Narendra Modi regrets not learning Tamil, calls it &#039;beautiful language&#039; during 73rd edition of &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing 'Mann Ki Baat', confessed that he missed out on the opportunity to learn the Tamil language. This response was to a question he was asked in the run up to Mann Ki Baat.

While addressing the radio programme, Prime Minister Modi said that he was recently asked if there was something he missed out on during these long years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He reponded to this saying that he could not learn the world's oldest language Tamil.

Talking about how a simple question can shake a person, he said, “Sometimes, a simple question shakes you. A few days ago someone asked me did I ever feel that I could not pursue something. I told myself that I could not give enough efforts to learn the world's most ancient language Tamil.”

Calling Tamil literature beautiful, he shared with his audience how he has not been able to pursue that interest.

Mann Ki Baat is PM Modi’s monthly radio programme through which he talks about current issues and also addresses a range of topics. This programme is released at the end of every month.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM Modi'Mann Ki Baat'#MannKiBaatTamil language
Next
Story

Government to launch ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign to promote water conservation: PM Modi in ‘Mann ki Baat’

Must Watch

PT2M56S

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM for corruption, tells himself honest