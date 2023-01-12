PM Narendra Modi reincarnation of Swami Vivekananda: BJP MP Saumitra Khan

New Delhi: 'PM Narendra Modi is the reincarnation of Swami Vivekananda in a new form. Swami Vivekananda is a god-like figure for us. Seeing the way PM Modi is serving the country & its people, it can be said that he is the Swami Vivekananda of modern India' said BJP MP Saumitra Khan.

Bankura, WB | PM Narendra Modi is the reincarnation of Swami Vivekananda in a new form. Swami Vivekananda is a god-like figure for us. Seeing the way PM Modi is serving the country & its people, it can be said that he is the Swami Vivekananda of modern India: BJP MP Saumitra Khan pic.twitter.com/YuojSZjfqc — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Earlier, Bihar BJP President Nityanand Rai made a similar statement he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a reincarnation of Swami Vivekananda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the National Youth Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Standing on the 'running board' of his car, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.