NewsIndia
NARENDRA MODI

‘Every year on Eid…’: PM Modi remembers childhood friend on mother’s 100th birthday

On his mother Heeraben Modi's 100th birthday, PM Narendra Modi recalled how his father brought his childhood friend's son, Abbas, home after his untimely death. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
  • PM Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother on her 100th birthday.
  • PM Modi said his mother leads an "extremely simple" lifestyle.
  • PM met his mother today on her 100th birthday.

Trending Photos

‘Every year on Eid…’: PM Modi remembers childhood friend on mother’s 100th birthday

New Delhi: In a blog dedicated to his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered a childhood friend Abbas and how his mother treated him just like her own. After the untimely death of his close friend, Modi’s father brought his son, Abbas, to their house, the PM recalled. "He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy mother's special preparations (sic)," PTI cited Modi as saying. 

PM Modi said his mother is “simple as she is extraordinary” as she entered the 100th year of her life today. The PM said his mother inspired him to focus on "garib kalyan" (welfare of poor). When he became the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, he said his mother told him, "I don't understand your work in the government but I just want you to never take a bribe."

The PM said his mother leads an “extremely simple” lifestyle and has no assets in her name even now.

"I have never seen her wear any gold ornaments and she has no interest either. Like earlier, she continues to lead an extremely simple lifestyle in her small room," Modi said in an emotional note for her. 

The BJP leader his mother is aware of the current developments and is interested in watching only those who present the news calmly. "Recently, I asked her how long she watches TV every day. She replied that most people on TV are busy fighting with each other, and she only watches those who calmly read out the news and explain everything. I was pleasantly surprised that mother keeps track of so much," the PM wrote. 

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar and sought her blessings. PM Modi wrote in a tweet"Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year."

The PM had last met his mother in March during his two-day Gujarat visit. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Heeraben Modi`s 100th birthday today, a road in Gandhinagar will be named after her to "keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service."

(With agency inputs)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?