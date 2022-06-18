New Delhi: In a blog dedicated to his mother Heeraben Modi on her 100th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered a childhood friend Abbas and how his mother treated him just like her own. After the untimely death of his close friend, Modi’s father brought his son, Abbas, to their house, the PM recalled. "He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy mother's special preparations (sic)," PTI cited Modi as saying.

PM Modi said his mother is “simple as she is extraordinary” as she entered the 100th year of her life today. The PM said his mother inspired him to focus on "garib kalyan" (welfare of poor). When he became the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, he said his mother told him, "I don't understand your work in the government but I just want you to never take a bribe."

The PM said his mother leads an “extremely simple” lifestyle and has no assets in her name even now.

"I have never seen her wear any gold ornaments and she has no interest either. Like earlier, she continues to lead an extremely simple lifestyle in her small room," Modi said in an emotional note for her.

The BJP leader his mother is aware of the current developments and is interested in watching only those who present the news calmly. "Recently, I asked her how long she watches TV every day. She replied that most people on TV are busy fighting with each other, and she only watches those who calmly read out the news and explain everything. I was pleasantly surprised that mother keeps track of so much," the PM wrote.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar and sought her blessings. PM Modi wrote in a tweet"Took blessings of my mother today as she enters her 100th year."

The PM had last met his mother in March during his two-day Gujarat visit. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Heeraben Modi`s 100th birthday today, a road in Gandhinagar will be named after her to "keep her name alive forever and for future generations to learn lessons of service."

(With agency inputs)