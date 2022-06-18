New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi at her home in Gandhinagar on her 100th birthday on Saturday (June 18). In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen performing a puja at his mother's residence. Later, he sat down at his mother's feet and spoke to her.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar on her birthday today.



Heeraben Modi is entering the 100th year of her life today. pic.twitter.com/7xoIsKImNN — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

PM Modi is quite close to his mother and often visits her on important events.

A few weeks ago, a huge crowd had flocked across the road leading to Ridge Maidan in Shimla to have a glimpse of PM Modi. Among the crowd, a girl named Anu was holding a painting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. On spotting the artwork, the Prime Minister stopped his cavalcade, get out of his car and approached the girl. "What is your name? Where do you live? How many days did you take to make this painting?" PM Modi asked the girl. Anu replied that she belongs to Shimla and she made the painting of Heeraben in one day.

PM Modi is in Gandhinagar today to unfurl flag at newly renovated Gujarat's Pavagadh temple. A press release by the Gujarat information department stated, "After the ascent of Pavagadh in the fifteenth century, the peak of the temple was dilapidated for the last five centuries. The summit has now been redesigned with a new look."

(With agency inputs)

