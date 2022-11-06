PM Narendra Modi REVEALS his SPECIAL WISH for Gujarat polls. Read on..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people of Gujarat to support him in breaking his own record in winning the state Assembly elections. He indirectly hinted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, his party should win the maximum number of seats, breaking all old records of Modi himself (127 seats in the 2002 Assembly polls).

Addressing a public rally at Nana Pondha in Valsad district, he launched a new slogan: "I made Gujarat", on how each Gujarati has contributed to the development and progress of the state in the last 20 years.

Modi told tribals that development had not reached tribal areas 20 years ago, and it was under his leadership the state government has initiated development of the tribal belt and education had reached it.

His government focused on girls` education during this tenure with `Kanya Kelavani` and it is paying results 20 years after, he said.

For the fishing community`s development and progress, the BJP developed many fishing harbours, making fishing easy for them, he added.

PM Modi also said that 10 years ago, there was power supply had not reached everyone and was available for part of the day, and in the evening, when people sit for dinner, there was no power but now, people in the remotest area get uninterrupted power supply. The same way, water has reached each house through a tap, he added.