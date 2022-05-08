New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 7, 2022) chaired a high-level meeting to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and advocated developing a hybrid system of online and offline learning to avoid overexposure of schoolchildren to technology.

In the meeting, the prime minister discussed a variety of issues from National Curriculum Framework, Hybrid system of education, UGC two degree framework and more.

According to an official statement, PM Modi stated that the new policy is being rolled out with the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality.

Here are the key highlights of the meeting:

- The prime minister said the databases maintained by anganwadi centres should be seamlessly integrated with school records as children move there from anganwadis, and called for their regular health check-ups and screening in schools with the help of technology.

- Pitching for emphasis on the use of indigenously developed toys to develop conceptual skills in students, PM Modi also suggested that secondary schools with science labs should engage with farmers in their area for soil testing, the statement said.

- PM Modi also Lauded the new education policy, and said from special efforts to track out-of-school children and bring them back into the mainstream and the introduction of multiple entry and exit in higher education, many transformative reforms have been initiated that will define and lead the progress of the country as it enters the 'Amrit Kaal'.

- The prime minister was apprised that the work of the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework under the guidance of the National Steering Committee is in progress.

- The official statement also said that in school education, initiatives like quality ECCE in 'Balavatika', NIPUN Bharat, Vidya Pravesh, examination reforms and innovative pedagogies like art-integrated education, toy-based pedagogy are being adopted for better learning outcomes and holistic development of children.

- PM Modi while referring to multi-disciplinarity in higher education said he was informed that the guidelines for multiple entry-exit for flexibility and lifelong learning along with the launch of academic bank of credit on digilocker platform will now make it possible for students to study as per their convenience and choice.

- The statement said that the National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF) is also at an advanced stage of preparation, while the UGC is revising the existing Curriculum Framework and Credit System for Undergraduate Programme in alignment with the NHEQF.

- 2,774 innovation councils have been set up in higher education institutions in 28 states and six union territories in order to encourage an ecosystem of start-up and innovation.

- Laying emphasis on multi-modal education, the statement said, online, open and multi-modal learning have been promoted vigorously by both schools and higher education institutions.

- UGC has notified Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes Regulations under which 59 higher educational institutions are offering 351 full-fledged online programmes and 86 higher education institutions are offering 1,081 ODL programmes. The permissible limit of online content in a programme has also been raised to 40 per cent, the statement said. It added that stress has also been given to multi-linguality in education and testing to ensure that lack of knowledge of English does not impede the educational attainment of any student.

(With PTI inputs)