PM Narendra Modi rules out hard COVID-19 lockdown, says no one should fear

New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID-19 infections across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 8) said that there will be no hard lockdown. The Prime Minister said that there is a need to work on war footing again to fight the current wave of the pandemic.

"A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Addressing a virtual meeting, with numerous chief ministers of states and union territories (UT) to discuss the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive, PM Narendra Modi said that whichever state has imposed night curfews, the authorities of those states should term it as 'corona curfew' in order to spread awareness.

"Wherever night curfew is in place, there the phrase 'corona curfew' should be used so that awareness regarding coronavirus is maintained,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also rejected opposition-ruled states’ demand to open vaccination process for all above 18 years of age. Defending the current eligibility criteria of vaccination for all 45 years, he said, "India's criteria are no different from the most prosperous countries in the world, and it will have to prioritise the vaccination."

